I Even Almost Said No few Times To 'Pavitra Rishta 2': Shaheer Sheikh

What was it like to get into a character that is played by Sushant? And that is so loved. Was it too much pressure?

Shaheer Sheikh: Of course, I honestly was not really sure in the beginning. And there is a lot of expectations. That creates that pressure on me, which is still there. Till the time it doesn't come out and people don't see it or approve or disapprove or whatever happens. There will be a lot of pressure. I mean, the moment you start talking about it, my heart starts racing, I don't really know what I can say right now.

What I remember is, me being in a similar situation, when I was offered Arjun because that was also a very big responsibility. Playing one of the biggest warriors, a demigod and it worked out really well, I think that has given me some confidence to take up this project.

And it's not that if I was not a part of it, it would not have been made, that's not the case, they would have still gone ahead and made the show. But, you know, I thought I should not just get scared and back off. I should face it. I should give it my best and then let's see whatever happens. As I said, whenever someone believes in me, I really respect that. So, when somebody looks at me and says that, you know, this guy will fit into this character, he can play this character, he can do justice. I must respect that person's believe as well in me. And I feel honoured that somebody thought that I will be able to do justice to it.