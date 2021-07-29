I Even Almost Said No few Times To 'Pavitra Rishta 2': Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh who will be playing Sushant's character, Manav in 'Pavitra Rishta' almost said no to the show
Actor Shaheer Sheikh has been the talk of the town since he and his costar Ankita Lokhande shared pictures from the sets of Pavitra Rishta 2. The actor is all set to step into the shoes of Sushant Singh Rajput who played the role of Manav. Pavitra Rishta 2.0 is now a web series and is backed by Ekta Kapoor's digital platform ALTBalaji.
Speaking to The Quint Shaheer spoke about his inhibitions and what made him finally say yes to the show.
What was it like to get into a character that is played by Sushant? And that is so loved. Was it too much pressure?
Shaheer Sheikh: Of course, I honestly was not really sure in the beginning. And there is a lot of expectations. That creates that pressure on me, which is still there. Till the time it doesn't come out and people don't see it or approve or disapprove or whatever happens. There will be a lot of pressure. I mean, the moment you start talking about it, my heart starts racing, I don't really know what I can say right now.
What I remember is, me being in a similar situation, when I was offered Arjun because that was also a very big responsibility. Playing one of the biggest warriors, a demigod and it worked out really well, I think that has given me some confidence to take up this project.
And it's not that if I was not a part of it, it would not have been made, that's not the case, they would have still gone ahead and made the show. But, you know, I thought I should not just get scared and back off. I should face it. I should give it my best and then let's see whatever happens. As I said, whenever someone believes in me, I really respect that. So, when somebody looks at me and says that, you know, this guy will fit into this character, he can play this character, he can do justice. I must respect that person's believe as well in me. And I feel honoured that somebody thought that I will be able to do justice to it.
When the show was offered to you how long did you take to say yes, and what was going on in your mind?
It took me quite some time. Almost 12 to 15 days, I guess. I even almost said no, few times.Shaheer Sheikh, Actor
Shaheer Sheikh: But the casting director insisted. They insisted on the fact that, we think that earnest look, the aura of Manav that they were trying to create again, I fit into that. So that's why eventually it worked out. And I also felt, you know, I should not let this go and go ahead with it. And also that I've not really done web till now. There was just a small appearance in a show, apart from that I've not really done.
But this is a huge risk isn't it?
Shaheer Sheikh: That's what, I was initially scared that it might backfire in a way that I might not get any work after this. I thought about all that. I have been taking risks till now. I was in Indonesia for three years. Everyone was like, are you stupid? You are doing well in India right now. Why will you go to Indonesia for so long? But I did two films almost four shows there. It was all because of Mahabharat. So Mahabharat worked really well in Indonesia. And they called me over there. And that opened up gates for so many Indian actors, so many Indian actors went out there after me.
