Exclusive: Ankita Lokhande Recounts Her First Meeting With Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita Lokhande is back with the second season of Pavitra Rishta. She reprises her role as the much-loved Archana. Shaheer Sheikh plays Manav, a character that made late actor Sushant Singh Rajput a household name.

Speaking to The Quint about whether Sushant would have agreed to a second season of the hit show, Ankita says, "Pavitra Rishta 2 would have definitely happened because I wanted it. I worked hard for five-and-a-half years on the show. Pavitra Rishta is as much mine as it was Sushant's. Had Sushant been alive today, he would have been very proud. Sushant and I always believed in each other, despite our differences".

ADVERTISEMENT