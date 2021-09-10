Exclusive: Ankita Lokhande Recounts Her First Meeting With Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Sushant Singh Rajput with Ankita Lokhande.
Ankita Lokhande is back with the second season of Pavitra Rishta. She reprises her role as the much-loved Archana. Shaheer Sheikh plays Manav, a character that made late actor Sushant Singh Rajput a household name.
Speaking to The Quint about whether Sushant would have agreed to a second season of the hit show, Ankita says, "Pavitra Rishta 2 would have definitely happened because I wanted it. I worked hard for five-and-a-half years on the show. Pavitra Rishta is as much mine as it was Sushant's. Had Sushant been alive today, he would have been very proud. Sushant and I always believed in each other, despite our differences".
Ankita also speaks about whether she had a say when it came to the casting of Manav.
Ankita adds that the moment she started shooting Pavitra Rishta 2, memories came rushing back. "Its been a beautiful journey, and you can never forget that. Even if you want to move on, fans ensure that they keep alive memories of the show. I can never detach myself from Archana because my fans won't allow that. So the first time I stepped into the sets for this season, I got emotional. The title track always reminds me of Sushant".
Ankita also recalls her 'embarrassing' first meeting with Sushant Singh Rajput, and how she hopes people will embrace Shaheer as Manav.
Watch the video for more.
Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
Published: 10 Sep 2021,05:13 PM IST