Sushant, You'll Always be Manav: Pavitra Rishta 2 Actor Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh joined the cast of Pavitra Rishta 2 wherein he will play the role of Manav, earlier portrayed by late Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant had quit Pavitra Rishta to focus on his Bollywood career but it was one of his most popular roles.

Shaheer shared some pictures with Ankita Lokhande, and Usha Nadkarni, on his social media with a note about joining the show and playing Sushant's role.