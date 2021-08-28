Pavitra Rishta 2: Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande Star as Manav, Archana
Shaheer Sheikh stars as Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2, a role earlier portrayed by late Sushant Singh Rajput.
Actor Shaheer Sheikh shared the first teaser of the second season of the TV show Pavitra Rishta. Sharing the teaser on social media, Shaheer wrote in the caption, “The story of 2 ordinary people who make each other feel special..”
Shaheer Sheikh will be seen playing the role of Manav, previously played by late Sushant Singh Rajput, and Ankita Lokhande will reprise her role as Archana.
The teaser portrays a story similar to the first season including Manav and Archana’s meet-cute, their arranged marriage, and love. “Kuch rishton ki baat kuch aur hi hoti hai. Pyaar sacha ho toh bin baadal barsaat hoti hai (Some relationships are special. If love is true, it rains on sunny days),” the voiceover says.
“Jo intezaar mai vakt ka hisaab nahi rakhte, unn rishton mai der kabhi hoti nahi hai (It’s never too late for those who don’t measure time when they wait),” the voiceover in the teaser adds. The melody from the song ‘Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya’ from the 1991 film Love can be heard playing in the background.
Ankita Lokhande also shared the teaser and wrote, “Love toh hoga hi in the air, jab Manav and Archana are there! Join them in the journey of love that will soon turn into #PavitraRishta coming soon on #ZEE5 #ItsNeverTooLate.”
When Pavitra Rishta marked its 12-year anniversary in June, Ankita Lokhande had talked about how her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput ‘taught her acting’. “Sushant always taught me acting. I wasn’t an actor. He was the one who used to teach me what is acting. Because I was a junior, he was a senior. He always taught me. He was a brilliant actor, brilliant co-star and I was very fortunate to work with him,” she’d said.
Talking about his role as Manav, Shaheer Sheikh told The Quint, “And there is a lot of expectations. That creates a pressure on me, which is still there. Till the time the show doesn't come out and people don't see it and approve or disapprove, there will be a lot of pressure. I mean, the moment you start talking about it, my heart starts racing.”
Pavitra Rishta 2 will be produced by Bhairavi Raichura. Ekta Kapoor recently announced that the series will start streaming on Zee5 followed by Kapoor’s Alt Balaji.
