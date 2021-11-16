Patralekhaa's Wedding Veil Has a Special Message for Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa on their wedding day.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot on Monday, 15 November. The bride and groom took to social media to share pictures from the wedding ceremony. One of the photos shows a message stitched on Patralekhaa's wedding veil. The sentence, in Bengali, reads, "Amaar pran bhora bhalobasha aami tomay somporna korilam". It loosely translates to, "I pledge all my love to you.
Choreographer Farah Khan shared a picture with the newlywed couple with the caption, "You don’t marry the person you can live with.. you marry the person you Can’t live without.. @rajkummar_rao & @patralekhaa .. urs was the most beautiful and emotional wedding n I know the marriage will be the same.. lov u Raju&Goldy .."
Neha Dhupia 'loved' Farah's sentiment and commented, "Wah ... kya line hai. love it." Farah also shared a picture wrapping 'dulhe (Rajkummar) ka sehra...'
Another photo of Patralekhaa, shared by a fan account, is doing the rounds on social media. It shows the actor dressed up in her wedding attire, designed by Sabyasachi, and carrying two dogs in her arms. One of them appear to be her pet, Gaga.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar also attended the wedding reception that was held on the same day. He shared a photo on Twitter with the newlyweds.
