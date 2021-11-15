'Here's to Forever': Actor Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's Wedding Photos

Actor Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married on Monday, 15 November, in Chandigarh. The actor posted photographs from his wedding on his social media.

"Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband Patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond," wrote Rao on his Instagram as part of his post.