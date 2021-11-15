'Here's to Forever': Actor Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's Wedding Photos

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding photo.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married on Monday, 15 November, in Chandigarh. The actor posted photographs from his wedding on his social media.
"Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband Patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond," wrote Rao on his Instagram as part of his post.
"I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever..." was Patralekhaa's message on her Instagram along with the following photos.
The couple got engaged on Saturday, 13 November at the Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in Chandigarh.
