'Chhota Pathaan': Shah Rukh Khan Reacts to Irfan Pathan's Son's Cute Dance Video

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts to Irfan Pathan's Son's Cute Dance Video.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Shah Rukh Khan recently reacted to a super cute video shared by cricketer Irfan Pathan that features his son dancing to Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone's song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Pathaan. Irfan shared the video on Wednesday, 22 March where he can be seen amused by his son's antics. While SRK was quick to react to the video by calling his son "chhota Pathaan."
Irfan's tweet read, "Khansaab (Shah Rukh Khan) please add one more cutest fan in your list..." Reacting to the tweet, SRK wrote: "Yeh tumse zyaada talented nikla...chhota Pathaan (he is even more talented than you...little Pathaan)."
Shah Rukh's film is a reverberating success at the box office. It is one of the most successful Hindi films at the box office. As per reports, the film has earned over Rs 1046 crore at the box office. And now it is available to stream on Amazon Prime Videos.
The Prime Video version has some additional scenes from the movie. It has been streaming on the platform since 22 March.
