Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Releases On Prime Video With Deleted Scenes; Fans React

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan Pathaan is a huge success amongst fans.
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has been a mega-success at the box office. The superhit film has now been released on Prime Video after taking the box office by storm - the film collected Rs 1046 cr worldwide becoming the most successful Hindi film to do so. And now, the OTT version seems to have some extended scenes in the film. Eagle-eyed fans highlighted which were some of the scenes that were not present in the previous theatrical version.
One of the scenes showcases Shah Rukh Khan's character getting tortured. The Russians ask him, “Batado Pathaan, tum jaante ho, end mein sab bolte hain ( Tell me Pathaan, you know everyone speaks up in the end)." Pathaan jokes with him, “Teri Hindi bahut acchi hai. Teri maa Hindustan gai thi? Ya joint operation (Your Hindi is very good. Did your mom go to Hindustan or were you part of joint operation)"
Another scene is the re-entry scene, in which, he is shown to enter and greet his team members. This particular scene was a fan favourite. Many fans took to Twitter to talk about how they were upset that it had been deleted from the previous version. One fan wrote, "This scene should not have deleted. #Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan.”
Fans also took to social media to write which scenes were added to the extended cut. Dimple Kapadia's fight scene and Rubai's interrogation scene were among them.
Many fans were disappointed that some of these scenes were deleted from the theatrical version. One fan said, "That scene when Pathaan comes back to JOCR was bloody good. SRK Don’t know why it was deleted. Also them working out a plan to infiltrate Jim’s lab. Would have added weight to the entire lab scene."
The film starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles as well.
