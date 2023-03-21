Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' All Set To Release On Amazon Prime On This Date

Pathaan is all set to release on Amazon Prime on 22 March 2023. Shah Rukh Khan released a teaser talking about the OTT premiere. In the hilarious video, Shah Rukh is seen talking to Bhuvan Bam and announcing the release date.

Pathaan was a mega-success at the box office. According to a recent Instagram post by Yash Raj Films, the film has earned over ₹ 1048.30 crore.