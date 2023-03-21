Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' All Set To Release On Amazon Prime On This Date
Pathaan is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime.
Pathaan is all set to release on Amazon Prime on 22 March 2023. Shah Rukh Khan released a teaser talking about the OTT premiere. In the hilarious video, Shah Rukh is seen talking to Bhuvan Bam and announcing the release date.
Pathaan was a mega-success at the box office. According to a recent Instagram post by Yash Raj Films, the film has earned over ₹ 1048.30 crore.
Take a look at the video here:
In the video, Shah Rukh and Bhuvam are trying to come up with creative ways to announce the teaser.
Prime Video's Twitter account also went on to write, "we sense a turbulence in the weather, after all Pathaan is coming! #PathaanOnPrime, Mar 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu"
Topics: Pathaan
