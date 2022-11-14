Aamir Uncle Was a Father Figure on Set, But I Was Scared of Him: Darsheel Safary

Remember the little Sardar kid from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Or Gia from Kal Ho Na Ho? How can we forget Ishaan Awasthi, who won our hearts in Taare Zameen Par? This month, we have the Children's Day special roundtable, where the actors who played the memorable roles - Parzaan Dastur, Jhanak Shukla and Darsheel Safary - share fascinating memories from the sets as children, the work schedules of child actors then and now, their memories of working with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and more.

Recalling auditioning for his role in Taare Zameen Par Darsheel said, "I was a dancer in Shiamak Dhavar's troupe. I was eight and had quite a naughty reputation. Amole Gupte and his assistants would be there, and I had no clue for what. They would just be hanging out and taking notes. The inquisitive child that I was, I started spending time with Amole sir and we struck a bond. They had a handwritten poster, calling for auditions for an Aamir Khan-starrer. They wanted children aged 11-13 and I was quite upset. But I still wanted to go and audition and was invited. I thought I was shooting the film!"