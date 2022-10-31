'Alia Bhatt Let Me Tell The Story My Way': Darlings Director Jasmeet K Reen

Abhay Pannu, Jasmeet K Reen and Sonam Nair in conversation with The Quint's Swati Chopra.
What do Netflix originals Darlings, Masaba Masaba and Rocket Boys have in common? They were all OTT releases that shaped the media landscape with their powerful storytelling. The Quint caught up with their respective directors, Jasmeet K. Reen, Sonam Nair and Abhay Pannu for an insightful and thought-provoking roundtable conversation.
On being asked about the massive shift of content from theatres to OTT, Abhay Pannu reflects on his Punjabi roots, saying, "I have probably brought in some sensibilities of that area that were probably not there earlier."
Speaking about Masaba Masaba and how the show is unique to an OTT-viewing experience, Sonam Nair reasons, "Our generation wasn't really connecting too well to the theatrical releases; (the content we consumed) was more intimate, more organic. My show, specifically, would not exist anywhere else."
Sharing their thoughts on how actors' approach to scripts have evolved, Sonam Nair expresses her frustration at the "star system" saying, "I actually have an issue with this star system coming into OTT also. Why are we again having the same conversations of 'You have to get a star otherwise there's no greenlighting of a show...You have to get a known face."
Darlings director, Jasmeet K Reen also weighed in, giving due credit to her lead cast member, Alia Bhatt.
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
