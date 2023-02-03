Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Pariyerum Perumal' Actor Thangaraj Passes Away

Mari Selvaraj, the director of the film, 'Pariyerum Perumal' took to Twitter to condole his death.
'Pariyerum Perumal' Actor Thangaraj passes away

Thangaraj, also known as Nellai Thangaraj, who played Kathir's father in Mari Selvaraj's Pariyerum Perumal passed away on Friday, 3 February 2023. He passed away due to ill health in Tirunelveli, according to a report by Times of India.

Mari Selvaraj, the director of the film Pariyerum Perumal took to Twitter to grieve his death, his tweet can be translated as, "Rest in peace father. Your footprints remain even on my last work. Pariyerum Perumal."

Pariyerum Perumal received critical acclaim upon its release. The movie was bankrolled by acclaimed director Pa Ranjith and starred Kathir and Kayal Anandhi in lead roles. The late actor's authentic performance was highly appreciated by the film industry.

The cast and crew of the film and fans expressed their condolences on social media platforms.

