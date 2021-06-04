The Loss of Power and Reactionary Violence in Dhanush's 'Karnan'

Podiyankulam is a village whose symbolic universe is upside–down as compared to the universe of the epic Mahabharata. Here, Karnan (Karna of Mahabharata) is the one who wins the 'Slash the Fish' championship. Draupadi is attracted to Karnan; Duryodhana is the wise chief of the village, while Abhimanyu is on the side of Karnan. There is a donkey whose front legs are tied and whenever Karnan experiences helplessness, the director brings in the Donkey, which is trying to run but is unable to do so, because its legs are tied.

The first trigger of Karnan’s rebellion occurs when a village girl is harassed by few Melur residents, as she is waiting to board the bus, which will take her to college. The Melur residents beat her father black and blue. Karnan decides to take revenge and beats up the harassers in a field. The second and decisive trigger to Karnan’s revolt, which engulfs the entire village, happens when a pregnant woman along with her husband and son are waiting at the bus stop. The bus does not stop, which provokes the young child to throw stone at it, following which the bus stops. The driver and conductor of the vehicle come down and start thrashing the family.

Karnan is nearby, in an agitated state, busy cutting the rope tied around the front legs of the donkey. As soon as Karnan cuts the rope, the donkey is free and starts running, while Karnan picks up a wooden log and vandalises the bus. Soon his fellow villagers join and completely destroy the vehicle. Following this, the police arrives at the scene and visits the village to catch the culprits. Meanwhile, the villagers are debating among themselves about how to deal with the crisis. They decide to face it unitedly and save the young of the community. Armed with this decision, they meet the police party as equals. This face-off then leads to crisis, chaos and violence.