Legendary Filmmaker K Viswanath Passes Away; Anil Kapoor, Jr NTR Pay Tribute

Veteran Telugu filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Kasinadhuni Viswanath passed away at a hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday, 2 February. He was 92. The five-time national award winner had been unwell for some time and was suffering from age-related issues, as per reports.

He is known for helming films like Sankarabharanam, Sagara Sangamam, Swathi Muthyam, and Swarna Kamalam, among others.