Legendary Filmmaker K Viswanath Passes Away; Anil Kapoor, Jr NTR Pay Tribute

Veteran Telugu filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Kasinadhuni Viswanath passed away at a hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday, 2 February. He was 92. The five-time national award winner had been unwell for some time and was suffering from age-related issues, as per reports.
He is known for helming films like Sankarabharanam, Sagara Sangamam, Swathi Muthyam, and Swarna Kamalam, among others.
Several celebrities, including actors Anil Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Chiranjeevi, among others, took to social media to pay tribute to the late filmmaker.
Anil shared some throwback pictures of himself with the filmmaker on Twitter and wrote "K Vishwanath Ji you taught me so much, being on set with you during Eeshwar was like being in a temple… RIP My Guru."
Kamal also expressed his sorrow over Viswanath's demise and penned a touching letter on Twitter. The actor wrote, "Kalathapasvi K Viswanath gaaru fully understood the transcience of life and immortality of art. Hence his art will be celebrated beyond his lifetime and reign. Long live his art. An ardent fan, Kamal Haasan 2023." He captioned the post, "Salute to a master."
Jr NTR also shared a picture of the filmmaker and penned a heartfelt message on his Twitter handle. The RRR actor wrote, "Vishwanath holds a high place among those who spread the fame of Telugu cinema across the continents. He gave many incredible films like Shankarabharan and Sagara Sangam. The loss without him is never-ending. My deepest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace."
Mammootty also paid tribute to the late filmmaker. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Sri K Viswanath Garu. Had the privilege of being directed by him in Swathikiranam. My thoughts and prayers with his loved ones."
Chiranjeevi penned a touching letter on Viswanath's demise. Sharing it on Twitter, he wrote, "Shocked beyond words! Shri K Viswanath ‘s loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema and to me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti!!"
Veteran musician AR Rahman also remembered the late filmmaker. Sharing a throwback picture of himself with Visawanath, he penned a touching note on Twitter. He wrote, "Anjali tradition, warmth, heart, music, dance, love …..your movies filled my childhood with humaneness and wonder! #ripkviswanathji."
