Panchayat 2's Ashok 'Vinod' Pathak Shares a Horrific Incident From a Film Set

The second season of Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat received a huge appreciation from critics as well as the audience, but one character that stood out and became everyone's favourite was Vinod. Vinod made an appearance in Episode 3, titled 'Kranti', for just 12 minutes but he became a sensation on social media. Actor Ashok Pathak, who played Vinod, has found fame when he least expected it and since then his phone has not stopped ringing.

Speaking to The Quint he says he can't stop laughing looking at all the memes that are being made on Vinod. Ashok also opened up about his struggles, why he decided to become an actor and how Mumbai treated him.