‘Panchayat S2’ Review: Intuitive Exploration of Rural India Retains Its Humour

The way Jitendra performs Abhishek also undergoes a transformation– from the wide-eyed, perpetually frustrated young man ‘stuck’ in Phulera for work experience, Abhishek becomes the more confident and assertive sacheev (panchayat secretary) who delves even deeper into the troubles that plague rural India.

The show, written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, retains its humour and satire in this season. Egos continue to clash and anger reigns supreme in the quaint village of Phulera where anything could be blown out of proportion at a moment’s notice– especially when the cynical Bhushan (Durgesh Kumar) is involved.