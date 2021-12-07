OTT Platform Offers Vicky, Katrina Rs 100 Cr For Exclusive Wedding Footage?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot on 9 December. Speculations about the biggest Bollywood wedding of this year are abuzz. Now, as per a report by Pinkvilla, Vicky and Katrina have been offered Rs 100 crore by an OTT platform for exclusive access to their wedding footage.

Sources told the publication, "In the West it's a common trend for celebrities to sell their wedding footage and images to magazines as well as channels. The streaming giant is planning to bring in the same trend in India too and to kick off their wedding franchise, they have offered Rs 100 crore to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.”