OTT Platform Offers Vicky, Katrina Rs 100 Cr For Exclusive Wedding Footage?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding festivities begin.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot on 9 December. Speculations about the biggest Bollywood wedding of this year are abuzz. Now, as per a report by Pinkvilla, Vicky and Katrina have been offered Rs 100 crore by an OTT platform for exclusive access to their wedding footage.
Sources told the publication, "In the West it's a common trend for celebrities to sell their wedding footage and images to magazines as well as channels. The streaming giant is planning to bring in the same trend in India too and to kick off their wedding franchise, they have offered Rs 100 crore to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.”
If the report is true and the couple agrees, the wedding will be presented as a feature film on the platform. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were also reportedly made a similar offer, but they declined as they wanted to keep the wedding private.
On Monday, 6 December, Vicky, Katrina and their families reached Rajasthan to kick off the ceremonies. The wedding is taking place at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. The resort has been decked out for the grand occasion.
The Six Senses Fort Barwara resort.
120 guests are expected to attend the wedding, and strict COVID protocols have been kept in place.
