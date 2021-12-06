Pics: Ahead of Their Wedding, Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Fly Out of Mumbai

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were clicked outside Mumbai's Kalina airport on Monday, as they leave for Rajasthan, where they will marry this week. The grand wedding and other festivities will reportedly take place at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. As per reports, the sangeet and mehendi will be held on December 7 and 8, and the wedding on the 9th. Katrina's family has reached Rajasthan earlier on Monday.