Katrina Kaif's mother leaves for Rajasthan.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Pics: Ahead of Their Wedding, Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Fly Out of Mumbai
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot on 9 December.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were clicked outside Mumbai's Kalina airport on Monday, as they leave for Rajasthan, where they will marry this week. The grand wedding and other festivities will reportedly take place at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. As per reports, the sangeet and mehendi will be held on December 7 and 8, and the wedding on the 9th. Katrina's family has reached Rajasthan earlier on Monday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.