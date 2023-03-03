Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone to Attend as a Presenter

Deepika Padukone will be one of the presenters at the Oscars this year.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone took to Instagram on Thursday, 2 March, to announce that she is among the celebrities who will be presenting at the 95th Oscars. The list also includes Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove.
Sharing the list Deepika wrote, "#oscars #oscars95".
This year, one song and two documentaries from India have been nominated under different categories at the Oscars. 'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's RRR is in the Best Original Song category. All That Breathes will compete for Best Documentary Feature Film, while The Elephant Whisperers is among the nominees for Best Documentary Short Film. 'Naatu Naatu' will be performed live at the ceremony.
