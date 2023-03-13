Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan & Jr NTR Styled by These Designers

Here's what Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan and Jr NTR wore for the Oscars 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
It's been a big day for India at the 95th Academy Awards. While RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, bagged the Best Original Song trophy for 'Naatu Naatu', The Elephant Whisperers won the award for Best Documentary Short Film. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, was one of the presenters at the ceremony.
Let's take a look at which designers Deepika, Ram Charan and NTR wore for the coveted ceremony.
Jr NTR wore Gaurav Gupta at the Oscars.
Jr NTR chose Gaurav Gupta for the big day. He wore a black velvet bandhgala with a tiger embroidered in gold. Apart from drawing parallels to the national animal of the country, the tiger was also reportedly a nod to the interval scene from RRR, as well as a tribute to the moniker of The Young Tiger used for Jr NTR.
Speaking to Business Today Gaurav Gupta said, "It was important for me to have an element of NTR's persona in the outfit, while also representing being a true global Indian. And it all fits together beautifully with the antique tiger embroidery on the black velvet bandhgala. The tiger is a homage to India as it is our national animal along with a representation of NTR Jr who is also popularly known as ‘The Young Tiger’ and of course to RRR".
Deepika Padukone in a Louis Vuitton outfit for the Oscars.
For her debut at the Oscars, Deepika Padukone chose two brands that she is an ambassador for - Louis Vuitton and Cartier. The actor wore a velvet, off-shoulder black gown that featured a mermaid silhouette. She paired the outfit with matching velvet gloves. For jewellery, Deepika went for a statement Cartier necklace that had a pear-shaped yellow diamond in the centre.
Ram Charan at the Oscars red carpet.
Ram Charan also wore a black bandhgala to the Oscars. His outfit was designed by Shantanu and Nikhil. In RRR, Ram's character is a freedom fighter, so ensemble had nuances of the Indian military, such as medallion-inspired brooches and buttons that look like chakras.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)