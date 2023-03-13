Oscars 2023: RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Takes Home Best Original Song Award

A still from the RRR song 'Naatu Naatu'.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
All eyes are on India right now. SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, has won an Oscar in the Best Music (Original Song) category. The film's song 'Naatu Naatu' is the song that took home the coveted award. The song, composed by MM Keeravani, was performed live by its singers, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.
At this year's Golden Globes, 'Naatu Naatu' won Best Original Song, making RRR the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe. RRR also proved to be a highlight at the 28th Critics Choice Movie Awards with two wins - Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for Naatu Naatu.
