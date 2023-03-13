Oscars 2023: RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Takes Home Best Original Song Award

All eyes are on India right now. SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, has won an Oscar in the Best Music (Original Song) category. The film's song 'Naatu Naatu' is the song that took home the coveted award. The song, composed by MM Keeravani, was performed live by its singers, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.