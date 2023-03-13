Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Music Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Oscars 2023: RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Takes Home Best Original Song Award

Oscars 2023: RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Takes Home Best Original Song Award

RRR was performed live during the Oscar ceremony by its singers, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.
Quint Entertainment
Music
Published:

A still from the RRR song 'Naatu Naatu'.

|

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>A still from the<em> RRR</em> song 'Naatu Naatu'.</p></div>

All eyes are on India right now. SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, has won an Oscar in the Best Music (Original Song) category. The film's song 'Naatu Naatu' is the song that took home the coveted award. The song, composed by MM Keeravani, was performed live by its singers, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

At this year's Golden Globes, 'Naatu Naatu' won Best Original Song, making RRR the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe. RRR also proved to be a highlight at the 28th Critics Choice Movie Awards with two wins - Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for Naatu Naatu. 

Also Read'RRR' Gets Standing Ovation At Los Angeles Screening; Ram Charan Shares Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT