'It's Not Every Day You Wake Up Going to the Oscars': Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was one of the presenters at this year's Academy Awards. Ahead of the live performance of the RRR song 'Naatu Naatu', which won an Oscar for Best Original Song, Deepika introduced the track. "It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR... In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger. Do you know Naatu? You're about to", she said.

The official Instagram handle of The Academy also posted a video of Deepika being interviewed at the red carpet. When asked about how she is feeling the actor said "I am excited, nervous and just curious to see what this whole thing is about. We have all grown up watching the Oscars, and from the part of world we come from it's not every day that you wake up going to the Oscars. I am just taking it all in."