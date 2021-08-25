Officer Who Stopped Salman Khan at Airport Rewarded, Not Penalised: CISF

A video of a CISF officer asking Salman Khan to get security clearance at the Mumbai airport had gone viral.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) officer, who recently made headlines after a video showed him asking actor Salman Khan to follow security protocol at the Mumbai airport, has not been reprimanded, the CISF took to Twitter to clarify. The CISF added that the officer has been 'suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism'.
A video posted on 20 August showed Salman arriving at the airport to travel to Russia, where he is currently shooting for Tiger 3. As Salman prepared to enter the airport terminal, the CISF officer asked him to get security clearance first.
People had praised the officer for carrying out his job meticulously. However, a report quoted another CISF officer as saying that his colleague's phone has been confiscated so that he can't communicate with the media. Rubbishing the report CISF tweeted, "The contents of this tweet are incorrect & without factual basis. In fact, the officer concerned has been suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty. @PIBHomeAffairs."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined