Officer Who Stopped Salman Khan at Airport Rewarded, Not Penalised: CISF

The CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) officer, who recently made headlines after a video showed him asking actor Salman Khan to follow security protocol at the Mumbai airport, has not been reprimanded, the CISF took to Twitter to clarify. The CISF added that the officer has been 'suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism'.

A video posted on 20 August showed Salman arriving at the airport to travel to Russia, where he is currently shooting for Tiger 3. As Salman prepared to enter the airport terminal, the CISF officer asked him to get security clearance first.