Spotted: Salman Khan In Disguise In Russia For 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for the third instalment of his Tiger franchise in Russia. Fans have leaked some photographs of the actor in disguise shooting for the film on the streets of Russia. After Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) Salman's third film in the series has yet to be titled and is being called Tiger 3 for now. The latest edition is being directed by Maneesh Sharma of Band Baaja Baarat and Fan fame.

The photographs posted by a fan of Salman show the actor sporting a long brown beard and hair, and he was reportedly shooting a car chase sequence. Needless to say, Salman will be playing the role of a spy in Tiger 3 as well.