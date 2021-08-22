Spotted: Salman Khan In Disguise In Russia For 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan in Russia.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for the third instalment of his Tiger franchise in Russia. Fans have leaked some photographs of the actor in disguise shooting for the film on the streets of Russia. After Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) Salman's third film in the series has yet to be titled and is being called Tiger 3 for now. The latest edition is being directed by Maneesh Sharma of Band Baaja Baarat and Fan fame.
The photographs posted by a fan of Salman show the actor sporting a long brown beard and hair, and he was reportedly shooting a car chase sequence. Needless to say, Salman will be playing the role of a spy in Tiger 3 as well.
According to reports, Salman began shooting for Tiger 3 in Mumbai before the second wave of COVID-19 infections hit the country. The film's shoot was stopped after the second lockdown was announced and earlier this week, Salman and Katrina Kaif were spotted leaving for Russia for the overseas schedule of the film. Besides Salman and Katrina, Tiger 3 also reportedly features Emraan Hashmi in a negative role.
According to reports, Salman is expected to return to India by end of September to shoot for the popular reality show Bigg Boss for Colors TV.
