'Not Comfortable With People Talking Rubbish About My Partner': Ileana D'Cruz

Speaking about the speculations around her marriage, the Barfi actor told told The Times of India, she 'can handle things' being said about her but 'isn't comfortable with people talking rubbish' about her family.

"There's so much speculation. Let's just leave it at that. It is nice to have a tiny bit of mystery, right? Well, honestly, I haven't decided how much I want to talk about this part of my life. It comes from a space where I previously talked about my relationship. I didn't like how some people spoke about it back then. I can handle things said about me, but I am not comfortable with people talking rubbish about my partner or my family," Ileana added.

The actor also spoke about how she dealt with her postpartum depression and further told the publication, "Postpartum depression is very real, and nothing can prepare you for it. I am glad that I had a good support system at home and a team of doctors who took good care of me. Topics like mom guilt are so real. I remember I was in my room, and I started crying. My partner asked me what was wrong, and I told him, 'I know it sounds really stupid, but my son is sleeping in the other room, and I am missing him'. So, there are these intense emotions you go through after having a baby. I am still going through it. I am thankful that Mike (Michael Dolan) is such an amazing partner. I don’t need to explain things to him. He makes me take a break and looks after the baby before I join in again.”

Earlier, several news reports claimed that Ileana was dating Katrina Kaif's brother, Sebastian Laurent Michel. The rumours about their relationship started doing the rounds after pictures from their Maldives holiday with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and Sharvari Wagh surfaced on social media.

Prior to this, Ileana was in a long-term relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone. The former couple parted ways in 2019.