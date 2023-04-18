ADVERTISEMENT

'Coming Soon': Ileana D'Cruz Announces Her Pregnancy With Adorable Pics

Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram to announce her pregnancy on Tuesday, 18 April 2023. She posted two adorable pictures on her Instagram page along with a sweet caption.

The mother-to-be wrote, "Coming soon Can’t wait to meet you my little darling."

Take a look at the post here:

She shared a picture of a baby romper with the line "And so the adventure begins" printed on it and a picture of a ‘mama’ pendant.

On the other end, she will soon be seen in the film Unfair & Lovely co-starring Randeep Hooda. She also recently featured in the music video of Sab Gazab, sung by Goldkartz, Badshah. Prior to this, she was featured in QARAN's music video Ooo Ooo.

She was seen promoting Sab Gazab. She posted a picture from one of the events captioning the post, "In a gazab state of mind."

