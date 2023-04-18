'Coming Soon': Ileana D'Cruz Announces Her Pregnancy With Adorable Pics
Ileana D'Cruz made the announcement of her pregnancy on her Instagram with two pictures.
The mother-to-be wrote, "Coming soon Can’t wait to meet you my little darling."
Take a look at the post here:
She shared a picture of a baby romper with the line "And so the adventure begins" printed on it and a picture of a ‘mama’ pendant.
On the other end, she will soon be seen in the film Unfair & Lovely co-starring Randeep Hooda. She also recently featured in the music video of Sab Gazab, sung by Goldkartz, Badshah. Prior to this, she was featured in QARAN's music video Ooo Ooo.
She was seen promoting Sab Gazab. She posted a picture from one of the events captioning the post, "In a gazab state of mind."
