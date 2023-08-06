Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Hearts Beyond Full': Actor Ileana D'Cruz Shares Pic as She Welcomes Baby Boy

'Hearts Beyond Full': Actor Ileana D'Cruz Shares Pic as She Welcomes Baby Boy

Ileana D'Cruz had announced her pregnancy in April.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

'Hearts Beyond Full': Actor Ileana D'Cruz Shares Pic as She Welcomes Baby Boy

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>'Hearts Beyond Full': Actor Ileana D'Cruz Shares Pic as She Welcomes Baby Boy</p></div>

Actor Ileana D’Cruz on Saturday, 5 August announced that she has welcomed a baby boy. Taking to Instagram, the popular actor posted a picture of her newborn named 'Koa Pheonix Dolan', born on 1 August.

“No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full,” she wrote in the caption of the post. 

Huma Qureshi, Athiya Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, and Sophie Choudry commented on the post and congratulated the actor.

The actor announced her pregnancy in April and has shared many pictures of her journey into motherhood since.

Also Read'It's All About Angles': Ileana D'Cruz Flaunts Her Baby Bump In New Pics

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT