'Hearts Beyond Full': Actor Ileana D'Cruz Shares Pic as She Welcomes Baby Boy
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Ileana D’Cruz on Saturday, 5 August announced that she has welcomed a baby boy. Taking to Instagram, the popular actor posted a picture of her newborn named 'Koa Pheonix Dolan', born on 1 August.
“No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full,” she wrote in the caption of the post.
Huma Qureshi, Athiya Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, and Sophie Choudry commented on the post and congratulated the actor.
The actor announced her pregnancy in April and has shared many pictures of her journey into motherhood since.
