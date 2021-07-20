No Evidence Yet Against Shilpa Shetty: Mumbai Police on Raj Kundra Case

He added, "We have arrested producers such as Umesh Kamat, who looks after the India operations for Raj Kundra. The content creation and operations of 'Hotshots' app were carried out through a company named Viaan. While raiding the premises of the company we found evidence, on basis of which we arrested Raj Kundra".

The Joint Commissioner of Police urged the victims to come forward and speak out. "We have not been able to any find any active role of Shilpa Shetty yet. The case is currently under investigation. We appeal to the victims to come forward and contact the Crime Branch Mumbai. We'll take appropriate action".

Raj Kundra has been sent to judicial custody till 23 July.

The FIR, for this case, was registered by the Property Cell of the Mumbai crime branch in February and nine persons had been arrested under the same.