No Evidence Yet Against Shilpa Shetty: Mumbai Police on Raj Kundra Case

Porn Films Case: Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Arrested
Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police on Monday in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic material and their publication through mobile apps. On Tuesday, the Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Milind Bharambe, held a press conference about Kundra's arrest.
Bharambe stated that the Mumbai Crime Branch had registered an offence in February on publishing of porn films. "During our investigation, it was found that small actors were lured on the pretext of getting them parts in web shows. They were asked to shoot bold scenes, which turned into semi-nude and nude sequences against their wishes", the Joint Commissioner of Police told reporters.
He added, "We have arrested producers such as Umesh Kamat, who looks after the India operations for Raj Kundra. The content creation and operations of 'Hotshots' app were carried out through a company named Viaan. While raiding the premises of the company we found evidence, on basis of which we arrested Raj Kundra".
The Joint Commissioner of Police urged the victims to come forward and speak out. "We have not been able to any find any active role of Shilpa Shetty yet. The case is currently under investigation. We appeal to the victims to come forward and contact the Crime Branch Mumbai. We'll take appropriate action".
Raj Kundra has been sent to judicial custody till 23 July.
The FIR, for this case, was registered by the Property Cell of the Mumbai crime branch in February and nine persons had been arrested under the same.
