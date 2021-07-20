Raj Kundra Sent to Judicial Custody Till 23 July in Porn Films Case

Mumbai Police Commissioner, Hemant Nagrale had confirmed Raj Kundra's arrest in a statement, "There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this."

The FIR, for this case, was registered by the Property Cell of the Mumbai crime branch in February and nine persons had been arrested under the same.