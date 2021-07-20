Raj Kundra Sent to Judicial Custody Till 23 July in Porn Films Case
Raj Kundra was presented before the Esplanade Court on Tuesday.
Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday in a case related to the creation of pornographic material and their publication through mobile apps. He was produced in front of the Esplanade Court on Tuesday. Kundra and Ryan Tharp have been sent to judicial custody till 23 July. Ryan Tharp was arrested from Nerul today.
Mumbai Police Commissioner, Hemant Nagrale had confirmed Raj Kundra's arrest in a statement, "There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this."
The FIR, for this case, was registered by the Property Cell of the Mumbai crime branch in February and nine persons had been arrested under the same.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.