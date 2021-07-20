Before Porn Films Case, Other Controversies Raj Kundra Was Embroiled In

Hit and Run Case: February 2021

The Cubban Park traffic police reportedly registered a hit and run case in February after a speeding Audi rammed into an auto-rickshaw and a few other vehicles. The police then traced the Audi R8 to Raj Kundra, whose manager informed that he'd sold the car to a dealer two months ago.

However, the police had reportedly said, "We identified the owner through RTO officials in Mumbai as Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra. His manager told us that the car was sold in January to a car dealer in Bengaluru. The vehicle’s papers were still in Kundra’s name and were yet to be changed."

The police later identified that the car dealer Mohammed Sadab was at the wheel and was booked for reckless driving.