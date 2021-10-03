Mehr Ready to Pass on 'Baby' Title: Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi Blessed With a Boy

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple welcomed their second child on Sunday. Announcing the arrival of the baby on social media Angad Bedi wrote, "he almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby"title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!! Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now".

He also shared an adorable photo of him and Neha.