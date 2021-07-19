As a Mum You Wonder if You're Good Enough: Neha Dhupia on Second Pregnancy

Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi announced their second pregnancy today, on Instagram. In an interview, she talks about her experience of being pregnant when Angad was diagnosed with COVID-19, and how things are different this time around.

"Hard is an understatement. It was a lot that we went through. It’s always hard when someone around you gets Covid-19, and harder when you’re pregnant, but Angad was the one who helped me stay positive in that period,” she told Hindustan Times.