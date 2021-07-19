As a Mum You Wonder if You're Good Enough: Neha Dhupia on Second Pregnancy
Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi announced their second pregnancy today.
Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi announced their second pregnancy today, on Instagram. In an interview, she talks about her experience of being pregnant when Angad was diagnosed with COVID-19, and how things are different this time around.
"Hard is an understatement. It was a lot that we went through. It’s always hard when someone around you gets Covid-19, and harder when you’re pregnant, but Angad was the one who helped me stay positive in that period,” she told Hindustan Times.
“The second pregnancy has been different. I’ve got less questions in my mind because I know the beats of it, and why and how the mind and body reacts to it. I always compare it with my first pregnancy. However, the lockdown didn’t make it easier."Neha Dhupia, Actor
Neha and Angad welcomed their first child, Mehr, in November 2018, and the second baby is due in October.
She added that they've been more cautious than they were earlier and making sure that they mostly stay indoors. They're also spending quality time with Mehr. Neha is, sometimes, overwhelmed by the world but finds her calm eventually.
“The one thing that overwhelms me is the world we’re living in. There’s a lot of uncertainty that goes into your head, like are we bringing our child into a safe zone or not. But as a mum, you always have that in our mind, if you’re good enough."Neha Dhupia, Actor
The couple's daughter Mehr is also trying to bond with the baby. “I also show her little babies and tell her that she’ll have a sibling soon. She has kept a pet name for the baby and I make sure she does rub on my belly and is aware," Neha revealed.
Neha added that Mehr, however, needs to be prepared for the new sibling since her time with family will be shared now.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.