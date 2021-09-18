Was Fired From Projects Because I Was Pregnant: Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia reveals that she was dropped from endorsement and projects because she was pregnant.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Neha Dhupia is nine months pregnant with her second child, and we will hear the good news soon.
The Quint caught up with the actor, who said that not only did her family test COVID positive, but she had herself contracted the virus when she was four-and-a-half months pregnant. Neha opened up about her second pregnancy and how different it has been to the first one.
Neha was out and about during her first pregnancy, and this time too she has tried to keep herself busy even though it was amidst the pandemic. The actor shot for A Thursday, wherein she plays a pregnant cop. A Thursday is helmed by Behzad Khambata and also stars Yami Gautam, Atul Kulkarni, Maya Sarao and Dimple Kapadia. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. But unlike this project, Neha reveals that she has been dropped from projects and endorsements following her pregnancy announcement.
Watch the video for more.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 18 Sep 2021,11:13 AM IST