‘Will Host a Special Reception’: Neetu on Pap’s Comment on Ranbir-Alia Wedding

Neetu Kapoor has said that she will host a ‘special reception’ for a paparazzo who allegedly complained about how there was no reception party after Neetu’s son, actor Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding to actor Alia Bhatt.

Neetu told India Today, “I don’t like it when anyone is upset. I will host a special reception only for him and have him on stage also, but I don’t want him to be unhappy. This was just a quick wedding and hence we couldn’t do much. If it was left to me, I would have done it with grandeur and called everyone.”