‘Will Host a Special Reception’: Neetu on Pap’s Comment on Ranbir-Alia Wedding

Neetu Kapoor reacts to paparazzo's complaint about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding.
Neetu Kapoor has said that she will host a ‘special reception’ for a paparazzo who allegedly complained about how there was no reception party after Neetu’s son, actor Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding to actor Alia Bhatt.
Neetu told India Today, “I don’t like it when anyone is upset. I will host a special reception only for him and have him on stage also, but I don’t want him to be unhappy. This was just a quick wedding and hence we couldn’t do much. If it was left to me, I would have done it with grandeur and called everyone.”
After Alia-Ranbir’s wedding, paparazzo Viral Bhayani had said to Hindustan Times, “I agree that they want to respect their elders, but they could have done the same at a five-star hotel. We would have got good pictures and everything would have been disciplined.”
“Even Katrina (Kaif) and Vicky (Kaushal) got married but they didn’t do anything for us. Ek reception kar dete toh kya farak padta. Main sponsor karwa deta. (If they’d had a reception, what difference would it make? I would have sponsored it). I’m no one to comment on it but this is the least you can do as a public person. Appreciate the fact that the fans love you so much,” the publication quoted the paparazzo as saying.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on 14 April in an intimate ceremony. Neetu had earlier said that the couple wanted the wedding to be a small affair but she had said that Rishi Kapoor would’ve wanted a grand wedding, “He’s a showman, showman ka beta. Ranbir differs, he said, ‘I would convince papa.’ He’s very shanth (peaceful),” she’d told Film Companion.
On the career front, Ranbir and Alia star together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Ranbir also has Shamshera and Animal scheduled for release and Alia also stars in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Neetu Kapoor will next be seen in JugJugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani.
