‘Working on JugJugg Jeeyo Has Been a Cathartic Experience’: Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor is all set to return to the big screen, after her last releases Besharam and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, with Raj Mehta’s JugJugg Jeeyo. Neetu told a news publication that going back to work helped her ‘get out of depression’.

“This whole phase of going back to work has helped me get out of depression. Working on JugJugg Jeeyo has been a cathartic experience. Apart from that I also did two reality shows which helped me come and interact with the audience. I am really enjoying my time,” Neetu told News18.