‘Working on JugJugg Jeeyo Has Been a Cathartic Experience’: Neetu Kapoor
Neetu Kapoor said that going back to work has helped her 'get out of depression'.
Neetu Kapoor is all set to return to the big screen, after her last releases Besharam and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, with Raj Mehta’s JugJugg Jeeyo. Neetu told a news publication that going back to work helped her ‘get out of depression’.
“This whole phase of going back to work has helped me get out of depression. Working on JugJugg Jeeyo has been a cathartic experience. Apart from that I also did two reality shows which helped me come and interact with the audience. I am really enjoying my time,” Neetu told News18.
Neetu also revealed that she hired an acting coach for guidance and diction, “When I was working earlier in the ’70s and ’80s our acting was very animated and loud. Today, it has become subtle, and sometimes you also need to underplay. So I needed some guidance. I decided to keep an acting coach who helped me with the lines. So it was acting as well as diction classes. It is different from acting which is very natural.”
Talking about her role in JugJugg Jeeyo, the actor added, “In my career, I always played bubbly roles, but JugJugg Jeeyo is serious and identifies with women, a strong woman. I want to do such roles.”
The makers dropped the film’s trailer on Sunday. The description reads, “JugJugg Jeeyo is a story set in the heart of Patiala and much like the city, it’s full of love and laughter, colour and drama. It’s about family and its values, unresolved yearnings, and unexpected reconciliations.”
Watch the trailer here:
The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor. It's slated for release on 24 June.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.