Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Remember Rishi Kapoor on His Second Death Anniversary

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni Kapoor remember Rishi Kapoor on his second death anniversary.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away two years ago on this day after battling cancer for almost two years. On his death anniversary, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to remember him and talk about how she has been healing during this difficult time. Daughter Riddhima Sahni Kapoor also shared a photo with her father.
In the caption, she wrote, "Today is two years since rishi ji left us … loosing a partner of 45 years was difficult n painful at that time the only way to heal my heart was to keep myself mentally occupied .. Movie n television heldped me achieve that 🙏 rishiji will always be remembered n will stay in everyone’s heart forever ❤️ (sic)."
Along with a note, she has also shared a clip from reality show Dance Deewane, a show she judges. In the clip, a contestant is seen singing a song dedicated to her and Rishi Kapoor.
Other snippets from the episode show how Neetu Kapoor talks about her late husband and says that everybody has a story with him, and that she comes across one person every day who narrates her such stories.
Riddhima uploaded an old childhood photo with her father. Check it out here:
