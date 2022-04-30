Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Remember Rishi Kapoor on His Second Death Anniversary

In the caption, she wrote, "Today is two years since rishi ji left us … loosing a partner of 45 years was difficult n painful at that time the only way to heal my heart was to keep myself mentally occupied .. Movie n television heldped me achieve that 🙏 rishiji will always be remembered n will stay in everyone’s heart forever ❤️ (sic)."

Along with a note, she has also shared a clip from reality show Dance Deewane, a show she judges. In the clip, a contestant is seen singing a song dedicated to her and Rishi Kapoor.

Other snippets from the episode show how Neetu Kapoor talks about her late husband and says that everybody has a story with him, and that she comes across one person every day who narrates her such stories.