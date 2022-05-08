Neetu Kapoor Says Rishi Kapoor’s Last Days Were ‘Tormenting’ for Her and Ranbir

“There was no interaction – well, there was, he was looking at me, and I took an iPad with the alphabet and I told him to point out what he wanted to say, but he couldn’t lift his finger,” she said, adding, “It was just Ranbir and me in the hospital, and to see him go through that was so tormenting. To see a man like him… he wanted to say so much, and he couldn’t express. I couldn’t see him like that.”

Neetu also talked about Ranbir and Alia’s wedding and said that the couple wanted it to be an intimate affair but she said Rishi would have wanted a grand wedding, “He’s a showman, showman ka beta. Ranbir differs, he said, ‘I would convince papa.’ He’s very shanth (peaceful).”

On Rishi Kapoor’s death anniversary this year, Neetu had shared a clip from her appearance on Dance Deewane. In the clip, a woman can be seen singing a song dedicated to Rishi.