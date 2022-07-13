Accused 'Aided' Sushant Singh Rajput's Drug Consumption, Claims NCB Draft Charge

As per the same report, the NCB also asserted that Agisilaos Demetriades, the brother of actor Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades, had repeatedly obtained cannabis and ganja from two co-accused, as well as cocaine from a Nigerian national for its "distribution in the high society and Bollywood." It is not specified in the draft charge, who the drugs were supplied to. However, it mentions that the accused were engaged in the sale of drugs for financial gain.