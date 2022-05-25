'Nayla Al Khaja is Paving a Path For Filmmakers From UAE': AR Rahman

Nayla Al Khaja, the first female filmmaker from United Arab Emirates, and music composer AR Rahman have teamed up for Khaja's upcoming film Baab. Written by Al Khaja and Masoud Amralla Al Ali, the film follows Wahida, who is unable to make sense of her twin sister’s mysterious death.

The duo was at the 75th Cannes Film Festival to promote their movie. The Quint caught up with Rahman and Khaja to speak about Baab.