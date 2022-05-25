'Nayla Al Khaja is Paving a Path For Filmmakers From UAE': AR Rahman

AR Rahman and Nayla Al Khaja.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Nayla Al Khaja, the first female filmmaker from United Arab Emirates, and music composer AR Rahman have teamed up for Khaja's upcoming film Baab. Written by Al Khaja and Masoud Amralla Al Ali, the film follows Wahida, who is unable to make sense of her twin sister’s mysterious death.
The duo was at the 75th Cannes Film Festival to promote their movie. The Quint caught up with Rahman and Khaja to speak about Baab.
Speaking about collaborating with Khaja Rahman said, "Nayla is intrinsically connected with the roots of UAE and Arabic culture and she has gone abroad, so she knows the best of both worlds. She is paving a way for filmmakers from UAE".
