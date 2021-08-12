Navya Naveli Nanda Speaks About The Troll Remark That Upset Her the Most

Navya Naveli Nanda with her mother Shweta Bachchan.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @shwetabachchan)
Navya Naveli Nanda recently spoke about how she deals with trolling on her Instagram account. In a recent interview, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter revealed that she usually ignores rude comments but there was one occasion where she had to react.
Navya added, “I comment only when I read things that are fundamentally so wrong and I disagree with. Because I think that being a mom is probably the hardest job that anyone can have and we don't appreciate it enough, don't give them the credit they deserve. We believe that just because they are not running an empire or a billion dollar company that their work is not important. But they are responsible for raising a generation of people who will hopefully not look down on them.”
Watch the entire interview with Her Circle:
Navya was talking about a post from earlier this year wherein she brought up what it’s like growing up among working women. When a user asked what Shweta does for a living, Navya replied, "She's an author, writer, designer, wife, and mother."
Navya also posted the comment on her Instagram story and wrote, "Being a mother and a wife is a full-time job. Please don't discredit women who are homemakers. Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined