Navya Naveli Nanda Speaks About The Troll Remark That Upset Her the Most

"Sometimes, the most obvious answer to that is that you shouldn't respond, just ignore it. That is probably what I follow most of the time, but there have been times where I have responded and it's only when it really hits a nerve. I remember there was one specific comment that I got really upset about. I had given an interview about how my mom inspired me a lot because she is a working woman. Somebody commented, 'but what does she do?' My response to that was that she is a mother and that's a full time job itself".

Navya Naveli Nanda in conversation with Her Circle