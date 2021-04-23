Nadeem-Shravan, Who Rocked The Nation With Their Soundtracks

I must have met them oftentimes during my tenure at the Filmfare magazine during the ‘90s. Success had certainly brought an aura of confidence, particularly in Nadeem and by association in Shravan. Both of them were now fixated with the Filmfare Award for the Best Music of the Year. In case of Nadeem, he’d even badmouth the rival nominees, while Shravan would smile as expressionlessly as he could through the harangue. “How can we not win?” Nadeem would huff belligerently. “We’ve already had our new suits stitched for the function!”

This was at an afternoon meeting at the Taj Mahal Hotel’s coffee shop. My immediate boss, Pradeep Guha and I, listened mouth agape, till Nadeem had to be stopped politely with a, “It doesn’t quite work that way. Let’s see what the readers’ poll and the jury decide.” Shravan’s face was a blank sheet of paper, but darkened visibly when his partner hinted at a ‘barter deal’, on the lines of “You scratch our back, and we’ll scratch yours.”

Shravan had sensed that his hyphenate had gone too far and intervened, “They’ll be fair with us. Relax.” Mercifully, the meeting was left unfinished. The trophy that year, 1994, went to Anu Malik way over their score for Hum Hain Raahi Pyaar Ke. Began Nadeem’s back-biting that the award had been rigged. When it was conveyed to them that they would be banned from nominations in the future, they responded with an apology letter. Shravan personally called to say, “Please don’t ever take Nadeem’s words to heart. At times, he behaves like a child. Usse maaf kar do.”