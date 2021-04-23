Shravan Rathod Tested COVID+ After Returning From Kumbh: Son

Composer Shravan Rathod.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Late music composer Shravan Rathod's elder son Sanjeev has told ABP News that his father fell sick and eventually tested COVID positive after returning from Kumbh Mela. "It's true that my father went to Haridwar to take part in the Kumbh Mela". The publication also reports that Rathod's wife Vimladevi had also accompanied him.
Sanjeev also told the publication that his entire family underwent COVID tests after his father's results came. "My brother Darshan tested negative, while my mother and I tested positive for the virus". While Sanjeev and his mother are getting treated at the hospital, Darshan is isolating at home.
