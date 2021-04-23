Shravan's Wife & Son Unwell, in Hospital: Nadeem on Friend's Death

Music composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan fame passed away on Thursday after battling COVID-19 at a Mumbai hospital. As per a report by PTI, Rathod's death was confirmed by his son, musician Sanjeev. "He passed away around 10:15 PM tonight. Please pray for his soul," Sanjeev was quoted as saying.

Mourning the demise of his friend and music partner, Nadeem Saifi told Bombay Times, "My Shanu is no more. We've grown up with each other in many ways. We saw our highs and lows. We never lost touch. I am in deep pain as I say this but my friend and my companion, my partner of so many years is no more. It has left such a vacuum. I spoke to his son, who was inconsolable."