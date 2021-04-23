Shravan's Wife & Son Unwell, in Hospital: Nadeem on Friend's Death

Nadeem Saifi and Shravan Rathod.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Music composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan fame passed away on Thursday after battling COVID-19 at a Mumbai hospital. As per a report by PTI, Rathod's death was confirmed by his son, musician Sanjeev. "He passed away around 10:15 PM tonight. Please pray for his soul," Sanjeev was quoted as saying.
Mourning the demise of his friend and music partner, Nadeem Saifi told Bombay Times, "My Shanu is no more. We've grown up with each other in many ways. We saw our highs and lows. We never lost touch. I am in deep pain as I say this but my friend and my companion, my partner of so many years is no more. It has left such a vacuum. I spoke to his son, who was inconsolable."
Saifi added that Shravan's wife and son are also unwell. "We had been in touch for the past several days after Shravan was hospitalised. His wife and son are also unwell and in hospital. I feel so helpless that I can't be there for them and bid my friend goodbye".
Following Shravan Rathod's death condolences poured in from the industry. "
Nadeem-Shravan attained fame in the early nineties with Aashiqui. Their frequent collaborations with Kumar Sanu resulted in a series of musical successes through the nineties. The duo has worked on films such as Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Saajan, Phool Aur Kaante, Sadak, Deewana and Pardes.
