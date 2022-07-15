‘My Sister Is Yet to Confirm This’: Rajeev Sen on Lalit Modi Dating Sushmita Sen

Taking to his official Twitter account, Modi had posted several pictures of himself with Sushmita and wrote, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."

Following his post, many speculated that the two have gotten married.

Modi later clarified, in another Twitter post that he is 'just dating' Sushmita Sen. He wrote, "Just for clarity. Not married — just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."