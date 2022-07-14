Lalit Modi Clarifies He and Sushmita Sen Aren't Married But Are Dating

Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi also wrote that he and Sushmita Sen were on a vacation with their families.
Pratikshya Mishra
Celebrities
Published:

Lalit Modi with Sushmita Sen.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Lalit Modi with Sushmita Sen.</p></div>

Businessman Lalit Modi, on Thursday (14 July), took to social media to share pictures with actor Sushmita Sen and called her his 'better half'.

He wrote, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."

Also ReadSushmita Sen Recalls Mahesh Bhatt Told Her She ‘Can’t Act To Save Her Life’

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT