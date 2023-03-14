'My Inspiration': 'Naatu Naatu' Singer Kaala Bhairava Posts Pic With Rihanna
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Naatu Naatu singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj took over Oscars 2023 with their performance of the RRR song. The performance received a standing ovation at the Oscars ceremony which took place in Dolby Theatre. Moreover, after the ceremony was over Kaala Bhairava took to his Instagram handle to share a photo he clicked with his "inspiration" Rihanna.
He took to his social media account to write, "I was short of words when this happened. An artist I always looked up to, and admired deeply! My inspiration, The queen. Wanted to tell her how much I love ‘Stay’ and that I must’ve listened to it a million times, but yes I was short of words! This memory is going to ‘stay’ in my heart forever."
Deepika Padukone, one of the presenters this year, welcomed the 'Naatu Naatu' singers and dancers on stage and her speech was met with a rousing response.
SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles won an Oscar for the song 'Naatu Naatu' in the Best Music (Original Song) category.
