'500 Threatened to Set Themselves on Fire': Munawar Faruqui's Goa Show Cancelled

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqi.
Photo: Twitter / Munawar Faruqi
A show by comedian Munawar Faruqui, that was scheduled to take place in Goa's capital Panaji on Monday, has been cancelled, organisers of the event have said.
As per a report by Hindustan Times, the Hindu Janjagriti Samiti alleged that Faruqui "has made vulgar jokes about Hindu Gods" and he should not be allowed to perform in Goa.
"There are elections in Goa and shows like these could create acrimony in the state", the Hindutva group’s spokesperson Jayesh Thali was quoted as saying.
The organisers, LVC Comedy Club, released a statement on social media saying that over 500 people had threatened to set themselves on fire if the show was allowed to take place.
"Yep, that's not a joke, that's actual conversation I had today, along with signed documents. Post talking to the local police, there's not much that can be done to avoid an incident of that nature. So this show won't be happening on Monday. It was two sold-out shows, but well", the statement read.
The Comedy Club also apologised to those who bought tickets and assured them that they will be issued a refund.
Earlier in November, the Hindu Janjagriti Samiti had submitted a complaint to the North Goa additional collector and the management of the mall where the show was scheduled to take place, The Times of India reported. They alleged that Faruqui has a "history of making derogatory remarks against Hindu gods and culture".
Constantly being targeted by Hindutva groups since his arrest in January, Faruqui has cancelled shows in Raipur, Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Mumbai.