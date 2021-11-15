'500 Threatened to Set Themselves on Fire': Munawar Faruqui's Goa Show Cancelled

"There are elections in Goa and shows like these could create acrimony in the state", the Hindutva group’s spokesperson Jayesh Thali was quoted as saying.

The organisers, LVC Comedy Club, released a statement on social media saying that over 500 people had threatened to set themselves on fire if the show was allowed to take place.

"Yep, that's not a joke, that's actual conversation I had today, along with signed documents. Post talking to the local police, there's not much that can be done to avoid an incident of that nature. So this show won't be happening on Monday. It was two sold-out shows, but well", the statement read.